Online Sales Surpass In-Store Sales On Black Friday Weekend For First Time

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day of fundraising for non-profits that comes on the heels of several of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Cyber Monday yesterday racked in record sales for online retailers, and over the Black Friday weekend, millions more people shopped online than in stores for the first time ever.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor for commerce at Recode, about this year’s trends in holiday shopping.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.