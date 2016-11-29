© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Online Sales Surpass In-Store Sales On Black Friday Weekend For First Time

Published November 29, 2016 at 11:52 AM CST
In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, file photo, Amazon.com employees organize outbound packages at an Amazon.com Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, file photo, Amazon.com employees organize outbound packages at an Amazon.com Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day of fundraising for non-profits that comes on the heels of several of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Cyber Monday yesterday racked in record sales for online retailers, and over the Black Friday weekend, millions more people shopped online than in stores for the first time ever.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor for commerce at Recode, about this year’s trends in holiday shopping.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.