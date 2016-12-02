© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Beaver Knocks Over Holiday Decorations At Maryland Dollar General

Published December 2, 2016 at 6:08 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An old commercial features a cop who ends a story with the words, you can't make this stuff up. This may have occurred to sheriff's deputies in Maryland who responded to a disturbance at a dollar store. A customer was misbehaving - OK, not exactly a customer. Actually, a beaver had slipped inside to the holiday aisle of the store. The animal knocked over some decorations before being safely removed by animal control. Let's face it. Holiday shopping is stressful for everyone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.