Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be our next mortal enemy? Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: I nominate Anthony Weiner.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: I feel like he's got a lot of free time.

SAGAL: He does.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And he's caused a lot of trouble so far. Helen Hong?

HELEN HONG: Whoever it is, it is not Russia.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: Judging by the people I see at airports, a salad.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Helen Hong and Adam Felber.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. Thanks, the audience here at the Chase Bank theater. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you in Cleveland next week.

