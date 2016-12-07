21st Century Cures Act: A Boon For Drug Companies, Research Programs

The Senate is expected to vote this afternoon on the 21st Century Cures Act. It is considered landmark legislation that would provide funding for research programs like Vice President Joe Biden’s moonshot against cancer.

It will also make significant changes in how drugs are tested and approved.

The act passed in the House overwhelmingly and is expected to easily pass the Senate as well.

NPR’s Richard Harris (@rrichardh) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what this legislation will mean for drug companies, medical research and more.

