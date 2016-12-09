© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside A Genetic Time Capsule For Seeds

Published December 9, 2016 at 12:26 PM CST
Seed collections from the Project Baseline collection. The effort has more than 60 species — millions of seeds that scientists have gathered from across the country for research in the coming decades. (Grace Hood/CPR News)
Seed collections from the Project Baseline collection. The effort has more than 60 species — millions of seeds that scientists have gathered from across the country for research in the coming decades. (Grace Hood/CPR News)

Climate change has altered the growing season for many plants, including wildflowers. Observation has been the most powerful tool for scientists who study this shift. But it’s the plant’s seeds that may provide the most meaningful answers in the decades to come.

Grace Hood (@gracehood) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio takes us to a seed vault at Colorado State University that’s created tiny genetic time capsules for future use.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.