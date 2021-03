Cold temperatures and wet weather are spanning the country today after big snowstorms hit the Midwest, Pacific Northwest and other northern regions over the weekend.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dean DeVore (@DeanPSUpa), a meteorologist for AccuWeather, about the winter weather impacting the country, and what to expect later in the week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.