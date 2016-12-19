China-U.S. Tensions Escalate On The High Seas

China has agreed to return an underwater U.S. drone Beijing seized in the South China Sea last week.

The Pentagon says it was conducting routine operations. But Beijing says the drone was linked to American efforts to contain China.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Stephen Nagy (@nagystephen1), a professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo and an expert in the region’s politics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.