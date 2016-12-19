© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Grambling State Wins Celebration Bowl Over North Carolina Central

Published December 19, 2016 at 5:01 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the dramatic end to a bowl game. Grambling State played North Carolina Central and was leading 10-3. NC Central scored a touchdown - 6 points - which made it 10-9 with an extra-point kick to tie. But an NC Central player was penalized for celebrating in the end zone, which made the extra-point kick longer. And it was blocked. And the game ended 10-9. So the Celebration Bowl - that's what it was called - was decided by excessive celebration. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.