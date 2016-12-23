© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Christmas Day 1991: The Resignation Of Mikhail Gorbachev

Published December 23, 2016 at 12:11 PM CST
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. (Vitaly Armand/AFP/Getty Images)
Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev and the end of the Soviet Union.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chris Miller (@crmiller1), author of the book “Collapse: The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy,” about what led to Gorbachev’s demise, what the aftermath was like in the former Soviet republics and how people in Russia look at Gorbachev today.

