NYC Uber Driver Has A Gift For Making Green Lights

Published December 29, 2016 at 5:17 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Noah Forman likes to keep moving. He drives for the car service Uber in New York City, and he bragged to the New York Daily News that on a 27-minute trip to Manhattan, he went through 240 consecutive green lights - no reds. Mr. Forman says he goes where the lights take him, meaning if he sees one red ahead, he turns. He also slows down big time, inching along until a light turns green. It's (speaking slowly) MORNING EDITION. Oh, good - it's green. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.