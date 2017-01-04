Police Warn Bangor, Maine, Culprits To Clean Off Snowy Cars

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Sometimes people need help remembering things, like the importance of clearing the snow off their cars before driving them. Apparently that's the case in Bangor, Maine. The police there are using a 1970s classic rock song to get people to be safer on the roads in the winter. Sgt. Tim Cotton wrote on his Facebook page it would be a better fit if the Manfred Mann song was called Blinded By The White, but you get the point.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLINDED BY THE LIGHT")

MANFRED MANN: (Singing) She was blinded by the light.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.