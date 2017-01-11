© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unverified Document About Trump Prompts Journalism Ethics Questions

Published January 11, 2017 at 12:52 PM CST
President-elect Donald Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)
President-elect Donald Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BuzzFeed on Tuesday published a 35-page document that contained explosive and unsubstantiated allegations about ties between President-elect Donald Trump and Russia.

BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief defended the decision as “the job of reporters in 2017.”

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about BuzzFeed's decision to publish, while other news organizations have been more skeptical.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.