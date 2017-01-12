Want To Try Goat Yoga? There's A Waiting List

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin here to tell you about goat yoga, which is yoga but with goats. Lainey Morse is the owner of No Regrets Farm in Albany, Ore., where the classes take place. The goats apparently just cruise around while you're doing your sun salutations. An Oregon newspaper wrote about the goat yoga this summer, and now Lainey says there's a waitlist of 900 people long. Morse says people are desperate for something pure and peaceful. Breathe in.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOATS BLEATING)

MARTIN: Breathe out.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOATS BLEATING)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.