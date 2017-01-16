San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. San Diego Chargers fans now know their relationship with their football team wasn't forever. And those bolt tattoos they got to represent their fan love - well, now they want them off. The Chargers announced they're moving to LA for the 2017 season. And tattoo parlors are now offering discounts to help people through this, quote, "painful endeavor" by refashioning the Chargers icons into something else - maybe an Oakland Raider shield. Actually you might want to hold off on that one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.