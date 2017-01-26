Low-Profile Football Lineman Headed To Super Bowl — Again

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Joe Vellano, a football lineman without a high profile. Nobody drafted him out of the University of Maryland. He found a place in the NFL as a backup or practice squad player. But in his second season, he played for the New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl. Now he's with Atlanta, which means journeyman Joe Vellano is in the Super Bowl again. If the Falcons beat his old team, the Patriots, he gets a second ring. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.