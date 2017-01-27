If You Run Out Of Money At The Casino, Don't Do This

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Not in any way speaking from personal experience - but you know those moments at the casino when you're at the table, you know you should go home and instead you hit the ATM? Well, Kerry Johnson of Charleston, W.V., did not hit the ATM. He got up from the blackjack table, put a chip down to hold his spot, drove to a bank and robbed it. Took 5,000 bucks back to the casino, and he lost. As luck would have it, he is now facing up to 18 years in prison. It's MORNING EDITION.