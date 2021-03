Whole Foods is reducing its total number of stores, and moving away from its ambitious expansion target. The move comes after six-straight quarters of sales decline, and as other retailers like Kroger and Wal-Mart expand their organic food offerings.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michael Regan(@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about what’s next for Whole Foods.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.