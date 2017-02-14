U.S. Court Of International Trade Resolves Snuggie Issue
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning, I'm David Greene. The U.S. Court of International Trade has resolved a long-simmering dispute over the Snuggie. The Snuggie is a fleece robe or blanket or something. It got popular a few years ago. Jimmy Fallon wore one on his show. So did his guest, Tracy Morgan.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW")
JIMMY FALLON: You look good.
TRACY MORGAN: I feel like the black Obi-Wan Kenobi, man.
(LAUGHTER)
Well, the trade court has now ruled the Snuggie is a blanket and not a garment because it opens in the back - means lower tariffs, so importers will warm to that decision.