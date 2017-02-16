Pro-Cycling Politician Has His Bike Stolen

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Belgian politician Ben Weyts was on a mission to promote cycling. Belgium has traffic problems, and this is his job. He's a minister of mobility. Mr. Weyts put on bike shorts, cycled to a news conference where he announced an investment in bike lanes, and a half hour later, his bike was gone. It was stolen. The minister had to call for a ride home. This is not a good look for cycling. Later, he tweeted news of a new initiative - police stepping up patrols in that area.