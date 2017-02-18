Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, now that Playboy has brought back nudity, what they're going to try if that doesn't work.

Now, panel, what will Playboy do if bringing back nudity does not work to save their magazine? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Fake nudes. The women are naked, but you can believe they aren't.

SAGAL: Alexandra Petri.

ALEXANDRA PETRI: I think flip books, nude flip books. It's like porn if you go really quickly.

SAGAL: Or Roy Blunt Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: When nude doesn't work, try naked.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that does work, Roy, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Alexandra Petri and Roy Blunt Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening. We're so glad you came.

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We're going to see you next week.

