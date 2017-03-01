© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Safety In Numbers -- Why Thousands Of Birds Move As One

Published March 1, 2017 at 12:52 PM CST
A murmuration of starlings is seen in the sky as the sunset sets. (Scott Heppell/AP Photo)
Flocks of birds or schools of fish often group together in massive numbers, and move as though they are a single organism with one brain.

The behavior is called a murmuration, and scientists are trying to figure out how — and why — the animals do it.

Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of Here & Now contributor WHYY went to a landfill in Atlantic County, New Jersey, to observe the phenomenon firsthand.

