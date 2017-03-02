Read This Before Commenting

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ever wonder if people actually read an article online before commenting? The Norwegian public broadcaster NRK wondered that, so it started testing readers. Would-be commenters now must pass a quiz before they're allowed to add their thoughts below a story, which is making for more civil discussions.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You know, Steve, I have a lot of thoughts about that news.

INSKEEP: Oh, that's interesting. I bet you do have interesting thoughts, and I'd be happy to hear them after you answer a few questions. It's MORNING EDITION.