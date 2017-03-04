Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, panel, what will be the next awards show screw up? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In a historical snafu, the Emmys will accidently give best actor in a supporting role to Mike Pence when it should have gone to Alec Baldwin.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Warren Beatty will mistakenly present this year's Kids Choice Award to "Moana" before he correctly presents it to "Moonlight."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Vladimir Putin will make sure the Tonys are hosted by Scott Baio.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Roxanne, Mo, Faith. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

