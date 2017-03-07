Magician Juggles His Way Out Of Trouble With The Police

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Conway, Ark., thought they had a drunk driver on their hands when they pulled over Blayk Puckett. But then they asked about his vanity license plate which read JUGGLER.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

KEITH MCKAY: JUGGLER, is that what...

BLAYK PUCKETT: (Laughter) I'm also a juggler. That's true, yeah.

MCKAY: Dude, let's see it. Come on.

MARTIN: And in what may be a sobriety-proving first, the college junior got out some juggling pins, threw them behind his back, under his legs...

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MCKAY: (Laughter) Oh.

MARTIN: ...And juggled his way out of trouble. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.