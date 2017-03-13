© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

When Juveniles Are Held In Adult Jails

Published March 13, 2017 at 12:12 PM CDT
Dallas Wyatt was held in an adult jail as a juvenile because of the serious nature of the charges against him. (Jimmy Jenkins/KJZZ)
Dallas Wyatt was held in an adult jail as a juvenile because of the serious nature of the charges against him. (Jimmy Jenkins/KJZZ)

Every day in the United States there are approximately 20,000 juveniles held in detention facilities. The average length of stay is about 20 days. That may not seem like much, but research shows even a short time behind bars can have a major impact on a young person’s life.

Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports from Arizona, where juveniles are often held in an adult jail for months — and sometimes years — while they await a trial.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.