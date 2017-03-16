The Oxford Comma Goes To Court

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a word about the Oxford comma. That's the comma found after the second-to-last item in a list of three or more things. Defenders say it prevents confusion. Opponents think it's clunky and unnecessary. Well, the Oxford comma has had its day in court - kind of. In a labor dispute, delivery drivers for a dairy in Maine argue that the absence of an Oxford comma in the state's employment law meant they were entitled to overtime pay. The U.S. Court of Appeals agreed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.