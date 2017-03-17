Pour Your Guinness Properly This St. Patrick's Day

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Top of the morning to you. I'm Rachel Martin. And of course there's more to St. Patrick's Day than beer. But today is not the day to mess with Guinness, which is what Railtown Cafe in Vancouver did. They posted a photo on Facebook, a Guinness glass with a messy trail of foam down the side. Irish newspaper The Mirror wrote that the picture made Irish people everywhere grimace in disgust. To make amends today, the bar is giving away Guinness - neatly poured, of course - to customers with an Irish passport.