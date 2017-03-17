Rhode Island Lawmaker Accuses Colleagues Of 'An Insane Amount Of Drinking'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rhode Island lawmakers held a toast in honor of St. Patrick's Day. And they did it despite allegations of excessive drinking. Just one week ago, a Democratic representative told WPRO radio there's, quote, "an insane amount of drinking at the state house." Top lawmakers deny that. I mean, define insane. The House speaker says the Irish celebration is tradition and so is the Italian celebration of St. Joseph's Day, so cheers.