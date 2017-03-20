© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Remembering Jimmy Breslin, Legend Of New York City Journalism

Published March 20, 2017 at 12:52 PM CDT
Jimmy Breslin of the New York Daily News who won a Pulitzer prize, speaks to reporters in the news room at the Daily News building, April 17, 1986, as reporter Jon Kalish (left) records the speech. (Mario Cabrera/AP)
Jimmy Breslin of the New York Daily News who won a Pulitzer prize, speaks to reporters in the news room at the Daily News building, April 17, 1986, as reporter Jon Kalish (left) records the speech. (Mario Cabrera/AP)

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jimmy Breslin died Sunday at the age of 88. Breslin’s writing, which appeared in New York City newspapers for 40 years, evoked working-class characters like the man who dug President John F. Kennedy’s grave.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young remembers Breslin with reporter Jon Kalish (@kalishjon), who calls Breslin “the tabloid voice of the little guy.”

