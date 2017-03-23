Stealing From The Pope

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who meet the pope are naturally nervous, but a girl named Stella seemed entirely at home. When Pope Francis greeted people in St. Peter's Square, an aide lifted the 3-year-old girl to get a kiss. And video shows her perfect timing. The pope bends in for the kiss, and she reaches up to snatch his hat, a white skullcap called a zucchetto. The pope missed his first try to grab it back but recovered it with the second try.