The Downside Of Being Away From TV While Making TV

Published March 24, 2017 at 5:03 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Reality show contestants spent too much time in the wilderness. They were part of "Eden," a show on Britain's Channel 4 and spent months away from civilization in the Scottish islands. They didn't have TV and finally emerged to news that their reality show was off the air. It hasn't been broadcast for months. And it's not clear when the episodes will resume, which prompts an ancient question - if a person lives in the forest and is not on TV, does she make a sound? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.