A Stolen Library Book Returned, With $200 And An Apology

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin asking - what is the statute of limitations on a stolen library book? Back in 1982, a man in Great Falls, Mont., took a novel by Richard Matheson called "Bid Time Return" from his local library. Apparently, the guilt got to be too much for him over the years, and he finally returned it in pristine condition along with a $200 donation and an apology. At least it hadn't been discarded in an attic somewhere. The man said he read the sci-fi love story at least 25 times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.