Statue Of Soccer Star Gets Skewered On Social Media

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you follow soccer, you know Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world. And its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is basically a god among men on the field. He's talented, also good looking, which is why the internet went crazy when a new bust of Ronaldo was unveiled in his home country of Portugal. It depicts the star as less than godlike. Some likened it to a Picasso painting or Sloth from "The Goonies." How do you say schadenfreude in Portuguese? It's MORNING EDITION.