17-Year-Old Asks Emma Stone To Prom

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's prom season, and one student in Arizona is going to great lengths to convince the girl of his dreams to be his date. Seventeen-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier re-created the opening scene from the movie "La La Land" and used the song to ask the actress Emma Stone to prom.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "EMMA STONE, PROM")

JACOB STAUDENMAIER: (Singing) Jacob Staudenmaier is my name. Emma Stone, if you came, I think I'd lose it, go insane. We'll have to see...

No word yet on whether the actress has responded, but dream big, Jacob. Dream big.