Don't Curse Around College Students

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A new library is going up at Temple University in Philadelphia, and the construction company working on it is trying not to disrupt student life. The company's put up a red sign reminding its workers no foul language. One contractor told FOX 29 in Philly there've even been meetings about this. They want you not to curse, he said, because there are kids around here. Kids or college students? I'm guessing the people who made this rule have not spent much time on campuses recently. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.