Trip To Hospital Waits Until After The Penguins' Playoff Hockey Game

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We know Pittsburgh has dedicated sports fans, like the guy who owns City of Steel, an auto detail business. He got in a fight at his shop and was stabbed by a screwdriver. Paramedics arrived, but the guy refused treatment because the hockey game was on. The Pittsburgh Penguins were in the middle of beating Columbus, and he didn't want to miss it. After the game, he drove himself to the hospital. I'll admit, he may have had his priorities wrong - I mean, at least this early in the playoffs. It's MORNING EDITION.