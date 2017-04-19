No More Politics On Balconies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of free speech bumping up against the right to watch a ballgame in peace. Here in Washington, D.C., there's an apartment building visible from the baseball stadium. Residents have long hung banners supporting the hometown Nationals. Then someone hung a Trump sign. Then the person with the balcony below hung a sign saying nope, pointing to the Trump sign. Then the building manager reminded residents banners are prohibited - now, yes, even innocent baseball ones.