© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is Dirty Fashion This Season's Trend?

Published May 2, 2017 at 11:47 AM CDT

Nordstrom has introduced a new pair of jeans — covered in fake mud. The mud-spattered PRPS “Barracuda” jeans sell for $425.

Has dirty become chic? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks dirty fashion with Véronique Hyland (@veroniquean), fashion editor for New York Magazine’s The Cut.

— Reebok (@Reebok) April 26, 2017

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.