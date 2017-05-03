© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Don't Forget, Many Countries Measure Speed In Kilometers Per Hour

Published May 3, 2017 at 4:42 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A North Dakota man drove into Canada and saw exciting news. North Dakota speed limits range up to 75 miles per hour. The Manitoba speed limit signs said 100. So he drove 100, which was when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had to stop the man to inform him that, in Canada, the signs say 100 kilometers per hour. A police spokesman says the man's speed of 168 was a tad excessive. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.