House OKs GOP Health Bill, A Step Toward Affordable Care Act Repeal

Published May 4, 2017 at 2:06 PM CDT
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., center, walks out of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since President Trump took office.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) about the bill’s passage by a thin 217-213 vote.

With reporting from The Associated Press. The audio atop this post will be updated.

