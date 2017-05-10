© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Like Champagne And France, Vermont Beer Is Only From Vermont

Published May 10, 2017 at 3:54 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with facts about alcohol. Scotch whisky is made in Scotland. Bourbon is made in America. Years ago, Congress formally said bourbon is America's native spirit. Now some, but not all brewers, want Vermont beer made in Vermont. The Vermont Brewers Association is protesting out-of-state brewers who capitalize on the name. But, come on, don't be so literal. I mean, who wouldn't want a Vermont Farmhouse Ale made in Berkeley, Calif.? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.