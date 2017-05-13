PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

GORDON BELLAVER: Hi, Peter. This is Gordon from Los Angeles, Calif.

SAGAL: Hey, how are things in Los Angeles?

BELLAVER: Things are going pretty good. A little rainy and cloudy yesterday, but nice and sunny today.

SAGAL: Yeah, well, every time that it rains in Southern California and the weather's miserable it makes the rest of us happy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Gordon, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks you will be a winner. Are you ready to play?

BELLAVER: Ready.

SAGAL: Here's your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: The salt and the lime are a squeala (ph), but agave plants are the true heala (ph). I am drinking at length for some skeletal strength. For bone health, I drink more...

BELLAVER: Tequila.

SAGAL: Yes, tequila.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Finally, osteoporosis sufferers can stop making their margaritas with whole milk. Researchers in Mexico have discovered that chemicals in agave - what you make tequila from - help your bones absorb calcium. So ask your SMALT to pour some salt on your hand...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And start doing shots. This is great because now you're far less likely to suffer a broken bone when you get drunk and fall down the stairs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: Since you're over the Happy Meal prize and you're done with the old supersize, we are blowing your minds with our three starchy tines. We've just made a fork out of...

BELLAVER: Fries?

SAGAL: Yes, fries...

KURTIS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Move over, spork, McDonald's has created the frork (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Which is, and I kid you not, a fork made of French fries. Now, you might be asking, a frork? Why? What's it fror (ph)?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: McDonald's says that this contraption is to help sop up sauces that fall out of their sandwiches. Customers say, wait, that's not out yet? So what I just ate was a regular plastic fork?

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: So you pick up - it's a potato...

SAGAL: Well, what it is is it's sort of a little rubber holder which you can put three or four french fries into in the form of a fork. So instead of tines, if you will, you've got french fries. And then you can use the handle to scoop stuff up with the french fries and eat them.

NEGIN FARSAD: You know, it's - for so many years, my fingers have just not done that job, holding the fry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's hard. It's hard.

FARSAD: I'm so glad for this invention. It's really remarkable.

SAGAL: Yeah.

ALONZO BODDEN: I just think it's great that they sit around thinking, how can we shovel more food into them?

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I know, we'll make the shovel out of food.

SAGAL: That's great.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: With this breakfast, I'm finally able to not spill hot drinks on my table. And the shmear is a dream, it has sugar and cream, 'cause the coffee's baked into my...

BELLAVER: Bagel?

SAGAL: Bagel, yes.

(SOUDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The theoretical breakfast physicists at Einstein Brother's Bagels have created the first ever caffeinated bagel. The Espresso Buzz Bagel contains 32 milligrams of caffeine. That's less than a regular cup of coffee, but it does taste better than Einstein Brother's other new creation, onion and poppyseed coffee.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: So it's caffeinated - it tastes like coffee and it's caffeinated.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROCCA: So it's meant to give you energy.

SAGAL: It is, yes.

BODDEN: We're just becoming too lazy in our eating.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODDEN: Now we have fry - we have forks made of fries. And the bagel - ooh, I can't lift that cup of coffee. Is there any way...

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Is there any way you could just throw it all in one?

SAGAL: Yeah. Bill, how did Gordon do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Perfect. He's been practicing. He got them all right, 3-0.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you so much for playing, Gordon. Take care.

BELLAVER: Thank you.

