Vermont Researchers Speed Up Tree Aging Process To Create Old Growth

Scientists at the University of Vermont are engineering trees to look and act like old-growth forests. There is less than 1 percent of old-growth forest in the northeastern U.S. The forests are essential for providing habitat for animals and plants, mitigating flooding and absorbing carbon emissions.

