Woman In Kentucky Absconds With Girl Scout Cookies, Police Say

Good morning. It's Rachel Martin, former Girl Scout here, so this next story pains me personally. A woman in Kentucky has been charged with stealing $15,000 worth of cookies. Leah Ann Vick was supposed to pick up a huge order of Girl Scout Cookies from a distributor and then deliver them to her troop to then go sell. But she just took them without paying and then disappeared. I mean, if she took those boring Trefoil cookies, who cares? But Tagalongs, Thin Mints - come on, man, that is just cruel.