How Libya Is Connected To The Manchester Bombing

Published May 25, 2017 at 11:40 AM CDT

In Manchester, England, police have arrested eight people in connection with Monday night’s bombing at Manchester Arena. The investigation has also extended to Libya.

The bomber, Salman Abedi, spent three weeks there, and returned just days before the attack. Abedi’s father and brother have also been detained by Libyan authorities.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with the Guardian’s Libya correspondent Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) about the connection between Libya and Manchester bombing.

Police seal off Lindy Road, Hulme, Manchester, as the Manchester attack investigation continues on May 25, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
