“I, Daniel Blake” won the top prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, the gut-wrenching film about the struggles of living under England’s welfare system opens in U.S. theaters.

Howie Movshovitz (@HowieMovshovitz) of member station KUNC reports that it’s the latest from one of Britain’s greatest living filmmakers, Ken Loach.

