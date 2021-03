The Republic on the Move party is a little more than a year old, but its leader Emmanuel Macron is now the French president, and the party did well in Sunday’s first round of parliamentary elections. It could have a huge majority in the French Parliament after this Sunday’s runoff.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Florence Villeminot (@flovilleminot) of France 24.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.