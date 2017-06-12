Uber Reportedly Considers Leave Of Absence For CEO

Uber’s board is reportedly weighing a leave of absence for CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick as part of a broader shake-up to try to improve company culture. The board voted unanimously over the weekend to adopt a range of recommendations from former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about the issues Uber is facing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.