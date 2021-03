The Navajo band I Dont Konform sings about oppression and the struggles of life on the reservation. The group recently got the attention of Grammy-winning Metallica producer Flemming Rasmussen, who produced its first album.

Laurel Morales (@laurelgwyn) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ and the Fronteras Desk has our profile.

