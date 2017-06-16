David Brooks: Can You Become A Better Person By Confronting Your Worst Self?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode A Better You.

About David Brooks's TED Talk

New York Times Columnist David Brooks says success alone isn't enough to build character, or even achieve happiness. He says those come from struggling for something bigger than yourself.

About David Brooks

David Brooks is a New York Times Op-Ed columnist and author of, The Road to Character, a #1 New York Times bestseller. Brooks also teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.